A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Aziza Barnes Tribute Explained

The world of George R.R. Martin's writing is full of death, and adaptations of his work all follow suit. "Game of Thrones" literally opened with a grisly murder. "House of the Dragon" has possibly the most horrific and realistic depictions of the horrors of the birthing bed on TV. More recently, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" depicted a gruesome trial by combat on a battlefield. Audiences have become used to death and tragedy in fantasy TV shows based on Martin's work. What they might not be used to, however, are touching tributes to real people.

Such was the case with "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" when episode 2 ended and, right before the title card and end credits, we saw a dedication card saying, "In Memory of Aziza Barnes."

If you were wondering who Aziza Barnes was and why they received a dedication in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," we're here for you. Barnes worked as a writer of that second episode of the season, "Hard Salt Beef," alongside showrunner Ira Parker. They also wrote the fourth episode of season 1, titled "Seven," alongside Annie Julia Wyman and Ira Parker.

Indeed, Aziza Barnes was an essential part of the crew of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," and they helped write two of the best episodes in the entire season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aziza Barnes — who, in addition to being a screenwriter, was also an award-winning poet and playwright — died by suicide in December 2024, at age 32.