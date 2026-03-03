A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Aziza Barnes Tribute Explained
The world of George R.R. Martin's writing is full of death, and adaptations of his work all follow suit. "Game of Thrones" literally opened with a grisly murder. "House of the Dragon" has possibly the most horrific and realistic depictions of the horrors of the birthing bed on TV. More recently, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" depicted a gruesome trial by combat on a battlefield. Audiences have become used to death and tragedy in fantasy TV shows based on Martin's work. What they might not be used to, however, are touching tributes to real people.
Such was the case with "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" when episode 2 ended and, right before the title card and end credits, we saw a dedication card saying, "In Memory of Aziza Barnes."
If you were wondering who Aziza Barnes was and why they received a dedication in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," we're here for you. Barnes worked as a writer of that second episode of the season, "Hard Salt Beef," alongside showrunner Ira Parker. They also wrote the fourth episode of season 1, titled "Seven," alongside Annie Julia Wyman and Ira Parker.
Indeed, Aziza Barnes was an essential part of the crew of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," and they helped write two of the best episodes in the entire season.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aziza Barnes — who, in addition to being a screenwriter, was also an award-winning poet and playwright — died by suicide in December 2024, at age 32.
Aziza Barnes helped write the best episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Aziza Barnes only worked on two episodes of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," but they helped establish the show as the best thing to come out of George R.R. Martin's writing in over a decade. The second episode of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" gave us some incredibly poignant show-original scenes about Ser Arlan of Pennytree (Danny Webb). It underlines the central theme of the series — the meaning of true knighthood — and shows knights as a working class in Westeros. This is also the episode where we meet Prince Baelor Targaryen (Bertie Carvel), the best Targaryen who ever lived. It's an episode that does wonders for world-building, telling us about the political state of Westeros at the time and what people think of Targaryens now that their dragons are gone, as well as presenting some fantastic puppetry.
Then there's episode 4, "Seven." This episode has one of the greatest moments in the entire "Game of Thrones" franchise, when Prince Baelor arrives at the last minute to declare that he will take Ser Duncan's side and fight as one of his champions in the trial of the seven. Sure, the following episode is tragic, brutal, and heartbreaking, but for one brief moment, there was hope. This is a rare moment of pure, sheer hype in Westeros, the kind we haven't experienced since Robb Stark (Richard Madden) was declared King in the North back in season 1 of "Game of Thrones."
Episode 4 of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" also had the misfortune of giving us a monster somehow worse than Joffrey. Still, Aziza Barnes' contributions to Martin's world made the franchise better, and through their work, they will forever be remembered.