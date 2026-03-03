How To Watch Charli XCX's The Moment At Home
In 2024, popstar Charli XCX's sixth studio album, "Brat," became a phenomenon. Thus began Brat Summer, characterized by a jarring lime green palette and a willingness to be unapologetic in your own skin. The negative connotations surrounding "brat" were revamped into a call for accountability, as one can be messy and flawed while still standing up for what's right. While Charli XCX's celebratory tracks on the album embrace a certain level of hedonism, "Brat" was also underscored by a sense of anxiety — for our environment, our political landscapes, and the state of the world.
Charli XCX is a fictionalized version of herself in "The Moment," Aidan Zamiri's bitterly hilarious mockumentary that delves into the fickle nature of online popularity and the art of crafting a persona. There's a deliberate ambivalence to XCX's performance here, as "The Moment" explores the core tenets and excesses that are a part of unimaginable fame: Overbearing managers, misguided initiatives, and impulsive decisions made by someone like Charli XCX. /Film's Bill Bria described this ambivalence in his review as a crucial aspect of a film that "carries as much sincerity as it does satire."
"Charli's performance as this skewed, fictionalized version of herself is fueled by this ambivalence. It's not clear which aspects of the screen Charli are her being confessional, which are her living out some self-deprecating (or self-destructive) fantasies, and which are her and Aidan Zamiri just having a laugh. Yet this ambiguity makes her work in the film that much stronger, especially during moments when some truth appears to bubble to the surface."
While "The Moment" was released in theaters on January 30, 2026, you can now relive Brat Summer once again by watching Zamiri's mockumentary from the comfort of your home.
Charli XCX's The Moment is now available for purchase on digital
"The Moment" is far from being XCX's acting debut. In fact, you might have forgotten that Charli XCX was a part of a mega-popular video game movie in 2016. The popstar has made appearances in several titles over the years, including Gregg Araki's much-anticipated erotic comedy thriller, "I Want Your Sex." That said, "The Moment" allows her to showcase the full range of her skills, including the ones that come with creating and maintaining an onstage persona that inevitably feeds into her public perception. The mockumentary film also features strong performances from the likes of Rosanna Arquette, Rachel Sennott, and Alexander Skarsgård — and it's no surprise that Skarsgård improvised one of the best lines from the film.
If you didn't get an opportunity to watch "The Moment" in theaters, you can attain a digital copy on platforms like Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and Apple TV, among others, starting March 3, 2026. A subscription might be necessary in some cases, and the price will vary depending on which platform you opt for. For example, you can rent "The Moment" on Prime Video for $19.99, and buy the UHD version for $24.99 at the moment. A DVD release for the film has not been announced yet. While we can expect "The Moment" to stream online at some point, we'll have to rely on video-on-demand for now.
I urge everyone to check out "The Moment" even if you're not acquainted with the nitty-gritties of Charli XCX's musical career, as the film blends sincere authenticity with ad-libbed satire to create an entertaining alt-comedy. Maybe it's time to embrace the heady excitement of brat summer once again.