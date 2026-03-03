How To Watch Charli XCX's The Moment At Home

In 2024, popstar Charli XCX's sixth studio album, "Brat," became a phenomenon. Thus began Brat Summer, characterized by a jarring lime green palette and a willingness to be unapologetic in your own skin. The negative connotations surrounding "brat" were revamped into a call for accountability, as one can be messy and flawed while still standing up for what's right. While Charli XCX's celebratory tracks on the album embrace a certain level of hedonism, "Brat" was also underscored by a sense of anxiety — for our environment, our political landscapes, and the state of the world.

Charli XCX is a fictionalized version of herself in "The Moment," Aidan Zamiri's bitterly hilarious mockumentary that delves into the fickle nature of online popularity and the art of crafting a persona. There's a deliberate ambivalence to XCX's performance here, as "The Moment" explores the core tenets and excesses that are a part of unimaginable fame: Overbearing managers, misguided initiatives, and impulsive decisions made by someone like Charli XCX. /Film's Bill Bria described this ambivalence in his review as a crucial aspect of a film that "carries as much sincerity as it does satire."

"Charli's performance as this skewed, fictionalized version of herself is fueled by this ambivalence. It's not clear which aspects of the screen Charli are her being confessional, which are her living out some self-deprecating (or self-destructive) fantasies, and which are her and Aidan Zamiri just having a laugh. Yet this ambiguity makes her work in the film that much stronger, especially during moments when some truth appears to bubble to the surface."

While "The Moment" was released in theaters on January 30, 2026, you can now relive Brat Summer once again by watching Zamiri's mockumentary from the comfort of your home.