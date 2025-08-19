Everyone Forgot Charli XCX Was In This Video Game Movie

Charli XCX began recording pop songs when she was only 14, posting music on her MySpace page as a means of distribution. Her music led to gigs at several underground raves where the young singer wasn't technically old enough to enter. Nonetheless, she was supported by her parents and continued to pursue pop music as a career path. She signed a contract with Asylum Records in 2010 when she was only 18, still in school, and trying to balance her human life and her professional life.

Despite the whirlwind of activity, Charli XCX still managed to strike a balance for a few years, although she eventually dropped out of college to work on music full-time. By 2011, she was churning out singles, and released her first official record, "True Romance," back in 2013. She was 21. The following year, in 2014, she sang the hook for Iggy Azalea's super-hit "Fancy," and skyrocketed to worldwide fame. Ever since then, Charli has enjoyed a massive spotlight, having released six studio albums in toto. Her 2024 album "brat" came to define that summer.

Naturally, a pop star with Charli XCX's charisma wouldn't be able to stay away from cinemas for too long. As of this writing, Charli has provided her voice to two major American animated pictures, both of which were ultra-commercial product tie-ins that weren't taken very seriously. In 2019, she voiced the character of Kitty in "UglyDolls," but her cinematic debut came in 2016 with the release of "The Angry Birds" movie, a film based on the phone-based video game put out by Rovio Entertainment. The movie wasn't well-liked, but it made over $353 million.

Remember "The Angry Birds Movie?" Yeah, it was a thing. It even had a sequel.