Who Is Paul? Spider-Man's Controversial Character From The Past Decade, Explained

If you've interacted with Marvel comic fans over the last few years, you may very well have caught some of them bemoaning how much Paul sucks. This isn't just a grievance directed at a random acquaintance — the Paul they're complaining about is more than likely Paul Rabin, one of Marvel's many notable ways to keep Peter "Spider-Man" Parker from ever catching a break in his relationship with Mary Jane Watson.

Spider-Man adaptations rarely get Mary Jane Watson right, but the comics have also been known to drop the ball — and Paul is arguably one of Marvel's biggest recent MJ-adjacent fumbles. He hails from Earth-23321, where his supervillain dad, the Emissary, has wreaked havoc with a god he released. Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson enter his world from their native Earth-616 when a conflict with their own Emissary extends into the multiverse. A Hail Mary move by Mary Jane saves the day, but sends Spidey back on Earth-616 while stranding her and Paul on the ruined Earth-23321 for four years. Life runs its course, and by the time Spider-Man can return to save them, MJ and Paul are a couple with two adopted children. (The children aren't actually real. It's ... a whole thing.)

Man buns and relationship drama aside, Paul initially seems like a helpful and supportive guy who's consistently on MJ's side. However, the more he's around, the more he starts to seem like a "Nicepool" trope straight out of "Deadpool & Wolverine." Combine this with the fact that the comics pretty explicitly use him to lock MJ and Peter — one of Marvel's premier power couples — in an off mode, and Paul is understandably highly controversial among the fandom. And let's face it: That "Peter, Paul, and Mary" pun is atrocious. You can do better, Marvel.