Game Of Thrones' Creator Is Still Angry About Spider-Man's Most Controversial Storyline

George R.R. Martin is an avid comic book reader — so much so that a Marvel comic actually inspired "Game of Thrones — and he makes his opinions about the medium known. He also appears to be something of a romantic, as he is still upset at Marvel for undoing Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson's marriage in J. Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada's "One More Day," which isn't generally regarded as one of Marvel's best comics.

In this maligned storyline, Spider-Man makes a deal with Mephisto to save Aunt May's life, but in return, his marriage is erased from existence. After all, devils aren't exactly known for granting wishes out of the goodness of their hearts, are they? It's a controversial narrative, to say the least, and Martin is one of its many haters. As he told Popverse:

"I do have frustrations with it, too, I have to admit. I sometimes [...] I don't like retcons. I don't like reboots. You know, I'm watching, I'm following a character or a superhero or something for years, sometimes decades, and then they come and say, 'Oh, no. None of that stuff happened. We're just going to start the whole thing over again.' That always annoys the hell out of me."

Again, "One More Day" probably isn't on most people's list of the best "Spider-Man" comics ever published, and Martin's reasons for hating it reflect the general frustrations toward retconning, which has become a norm in everything from comic books to movies. But despite the story's unpopularity, Marvel had somewhat understandable reasons for ending Peter and Mary Jane's romantic union in "One More Day."