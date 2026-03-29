How Silo's Rebecca Ferguson Really Feels About Working On The Apple TV Show

"Silo" is one of the best sci-fi shows on Apple TV, which is saying something because the streamer currently has many of the best sci-fi shows around. This one stars Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols, an engineer in a post-apocalyptic underground silo housing the remnants of humanity. Juliette becomes embroiled in a mystery after her boyfriend disappears, and ends up uncovering the many secrets of the silo and a vast conspiracy going back decades.

In addition to starring in "Silo," Ferguson also serves as an executive producer on the show. She has been in some of the some biggest movies and franchises of the past decade, from "The Greatest Showman" and "Mission: Impossible," to "Dune" and now "Peaky Blinders." Still, Ferguson told Awards Daily that working on "Silo" is "one of the happiest jobs that I've ever done."

"I like the show, I love the scale of the set, I love the team, and I love the fact that I get to sit in on the writer's rooms if I'm allowed to," Ferguson said. "I get to be a part of the process. You know, it's a love journey for me. This is a baby; this job is."

Indeed, Ferguson seems to like working on "Silo" so much it almost affected her taking on other roles: "I was worried about doing other films because I was thinking, 'How am I going to react when sets are moody and when people are not nice, and when there are egos.'"

Despite the underground setting it sounds like filming "Silo" didn't trigger Rebecca Ferguson's claustrophobia like "Dune" did.