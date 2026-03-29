How Silo's Rebecca Ferguson Really Feels About Working On The Apple TV Show
"Silo" is one of the best sci-fi shows on Apple TV, which is saying something because the streamer currently has many of the best sci-fi shows around. This one stars Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols, an engineer in a post-apocalyptic underground silo housing the remnants of humanity. Juliette becomes embroiled in a mystery after her boyfriend disappears, and ends up uncovering the many secrets of the silo and a vast conspiracy going back decades.
In addition to starring in "Silo," Ferguson also serves as an executive producer on the show. She has been in some of the some biggest movies and franchises of the past decade, from "The Greatest Showman" and "Mission: Impossible," to "Dune" and now "Peaky Blinders." Still, Ferguson told Awards Daily that working on "Silo" is "one of the happiest jobs that I've ever done."
"I like the show, I love the scale of the set, I love the team, and I love the fact that I get to sit in on the writer's rooms if I'm allowed to," Ferguson said. "I get to be a part of the process. You know, it's a love journey for me. This is a baby; this job is."
Indeed, Ferguson seems to like working on "Silo" so much it almost affected her taking on other roles: "I was worried about doing other films because I was thinking, 'How am I going to react when sets are moody and when people are not nice, and when there are egos.'"
Despite the underground setting it sounds like filming "Silo" didn't trigger Rebecca Ferguson's claustrophobia like "Dune" did.
Rebecca Ferguson loves working on Silo
In a separate interview on the Unwrapped podcast (via IndieWire), Rebecca Ferguson recounted how she initially rejected the role of Juliette Nichols in "Silo" because of the long time commitment and other small disagreements with the show that she informed the producers about. "And then they came back and they had changed it all. And I was like, oh, this is interesting."
The team behind "Silo" reportedly liked Ferguson's input and suggestions, and gave her an executive producer title because of it. But as Ferguson explained, she wasn't interested in rewriting the show, but in setting a professional working tone:
"I don't overstep my boundaries in this position because I'm learning. And I'm not a writer, you know? But I create safe space, I think, because I don't like hierarchies. I don't care that I'm [number] one on a call sheet. It means nothing to me. I love that everyone is heard. And if someone doesn't feel heard or safe or excited or whatever it is, if I hear someone on a phone going, mm, this isn't good, I will walk up to them and go, was that about this show? Are you okay? Like, is this us? Is someone not treating you or listening? Like, I'm very, I'm verbal."
The idea that Ferguson would spend time in the writers' room to be involved and aware of the production process, rather than simply exerting her power as star of the show and executive producer, is reassuring. "Silo" is a fantastic show, and it is great to hear that the size of the production and its budget hasn't turned this into a behind-the-scenes dumpster fire.
While we wait for season 3 of "Silo" to be released, here are the 15 best shows like it.