Roger Ebert Called Gene Roddenberry's Post-Star Trek Movie 'Embarrassing'

Gene Roddenberry's 1971 sexploitation film "Pretty Maids All in a Row" came in the wake of "Star Trek," which finished its original NBC run in June 1969. The film was the only feature the creator ever wrote. Sadly, it failed to impress any critics, least of all Roger Ebert, who dubbed Roddenberry's movie "embarrassing" — though most of that criticism was leveled at director Roger Vadim.

In 2009, Ebert provided his take on the phenomenon of super-fandom. "A lot of fans are basically fans of fandom itself," he wrote. "It's all about them. They have mastered the 'Star Wars' or 'Star Trek' universes or whatever, but their objects of veneration are useful mainly as a backdrop to their own devotion." It's unlikely there'd be a world in which Ebert was ever going to be identified as a Trekkie. But while he had an obvious distaste for the evolving fandom of Roddenberry's legendary sci-fi franchise, he seemed to regard the franchise itself as important in its own way. At least, during its creator's tenure.

The famed film critic described the Roddenberry years as a time when "stories might play with questions of science, ideals or philosophy," before decrying the way in which the modern franchise had replaced those stories with "loud and colorful action." What's more, Ebert never gave any "Star Trek" movie less than two out of four stars, which is pretty good considering the lowest a film could get on the Ebert-meter wasn't one star but an abject "thumbs down" (or as with Oscar-winning war movie "Mediterraneo," the dreaded Ebert walk-out).

In all, then, Ebert certainly wasn't anti-"Star Trek," and even seemed to respect Roddenberry's original creation. But Roddenberry's first and only film did not receive Ebert's approval.