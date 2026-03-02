John Oliver Blasts Paramount's Warner Bros. Takeover On HBO's Last Week Tonight

There are so many questions swirling around the not-yet-approved Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery merger, but only really one that's on everyone's mind today: How much will HBO Max change now that, per Paramount CEO David Ellison, it's to be combined with Paramount+? Given its deep library of classic films and critically acclaimed original programming, HBO Max is considered by many movie and television fans to be the crown jewel of streaming services. And while Paramount+ does boast a number of popular television shows (like "Landman" and "RuPaul's Drag Race"), the streamer lacks the prestige of the one it's set to join. It also has millions of fewer subscribers. This is unquestionably a big win for Ellison and Paramount and a big loss for anyone who cares about quality movies and television.

Since Ellison will be calling the shots across the board should this deal go through, many fear that he'll seize the reins of HBO from Casey Bloys and install a loyal top executive in his place. Talking to investors and analysts today, Ellison praised Bloys' leadership and claimed that he intends to let HBO operate with independence. We'll have to wait and see if this continues to be the case. For now, however, some remain skeptical that there won't be any interference, and one person who's especially panicked is "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver.

On last night's broadcast, the fearlessly outspoken late night host took some very funny shots at his potential new "business daddy." After calling the pending merger "not great news," Oliver unleashed a killer swipe at the company that just swallowed WBD whole: