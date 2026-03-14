Marvel's Stan Lee Asked To Cameo In One Of DC's Biggest Superhero Movies

Everyone knows that Stan Lee loved a cameo, but not many know that this love for live-action appearances extended to Marvel's main rival, DC Comics. According to a former DC publisher, Lee showed up to the premiere of 1989's "Batman" and asked for a cameo in the sequel. It never came to pass, but that's probably for the best.

Believe it or not there was a time when Marvel TV and film projects didn't feature Stan Lee cameos. The world only started to get personally acquainted with the former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics when he began narrating the animated series "Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends" in 1981 and "The Incredible Hulk" in 1982. The latter would feature Lee's voice at the top of every episode, introducing the story and building anticipation with his infectious enthusiasm. It wasn't until 1989 that Lee made his first live-action cameo in a Marvel project. "The Trial of the Incredible Hulk" was a TV movie based on the Lou Ferrigno-led series and saw Lee show up as a jury member.

That same year, Tim Burton redefined Batman in the public consciousness. 1989's "Batman" was a seminal moment not only for the Dark Knight but for superhero movies generally. If Richard Donner established the fundamental superhero blockbuster rubric with 1978's "Superman," Burton evolved it into something even more potent and effective. In the summer of '89, "Batman" became a box office smash (though it likely never made a profit thanks to a deal struck by the Joker himself, Jack Nicholson). "Bat-mania," as it came to be known, swept the world and despite the fact he had nothing to do with Batman's creation and was the face of DC's rival, Lee wanted a share of the action.