George Lucas' Star Wars Theory About Why Kids Love Darth Vader So Much Is Fascinating

"Star Wars" is filled with beloved characters who've practically become archetypes unto themselves: the roguish Han Solo (Harrison Ford), the wise gremlin Yoda (Frank Oz), the satanic Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), etc. But if you had to pick the single most popular, influential character in "Star Wars"? It's Darth Vader (James Earl Jones/David Prowse), the masked black knight and evil reflection of his son, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

Darth Vader is probably the greatest villain in pop cinema ("Fullmetal Alchemist" author Hiromu Arakawa agrees, as do many others). The "Star Wars" prequel trilogy cemented Vader's growth from a supporting villain to the lynchpin of the whole saga. As scary as Vader can be, even kids love him. The first time that I learned about "Star Wars" was seeing Darth Vader on a cereal box, and I instantly wanted to know more about him.

In a 1999 interview with journalist Bill Moyers, "Star Wars" creator George Lucas discussed kids' affection for Darth Vader. Lucas believes it's because Vader is so powerful, but he offered a fascinating insight into why kids are so attracted to power fantasies.

"Children love power because children are the powerless. And so their fantasies all center on having power. And who's more powerful than Darth Vader, you know?"

You can also see this in how kids also love superheroes. One of those superhero-loving kids' favorite pastimes is debating which of their favorite heroes (say, Batman or Captain America) would win in a fight.

Lucas further observed how Vader being revealed as Luke's father only reinforced his strength. When you're a kid, your father is your personal symbol of ultimate power. Yet Lucas always wrote Vader's strength not to be admired, but feared — both through the violence he can inflict and in how that strength has corrupted him.