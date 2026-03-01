Dave Bautista's Underrated 2025 Thriller Streaming On Netflix Is Perfect For Action Fans

It's not all that easy to find good action flicks amid the movie miasma of the streaming sphere. But if you are in the mood for a solid action thriller, Dave Bautista's "Trap House" is a surprisingly decent, if ridiculous, choice. Lucky for you, it's available on Netflix.

Over the last decade or so, Bautista has demonstrated some impressive acting chops, establishing himself as arguably the best wrestler-turned-actor yet to make that increasingly common transition. Having worked with directors such as Denis Villeneuve, Sam Mendes, and Rian Johnson, Bautista has built an impressive filmography that, given his background and general physicality, could have easily been solely populated by direct-to-streaming action flicks. Instead, he's consciously branched out from the easy B-movie action roles. But that doesn't mean he's above such roles. Far from it. Bautista long ago proved his action bonafides and every now and then he likes to remind us of them, such as with 2025's "Trap House.

In recent years, there seems to have been an uptick in dodgy drug-raid-gone-wrong entertainment, from "Dope Thief," which was one of the best Apple TV shows of 2025, to Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's grim 2026 Netflix reunion, "The Rip." "Trap House" isn't quite as dour as either of those two examples. In fact, it's all a bit silly but in a highly entertaining way. The action thriller is directed by Michael Dowse, who previously oversaw Bautista's 2019 action comedy "Stuber," a film that was only watchable thanks to Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani's screwball dynamic. With "Trap House," Dowse dropped the comedy but retained the action. That, and Bautista, who this time plays an undercover DEA agent whose latest case sees him hunting down his own teenage son.