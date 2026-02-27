The Traitors Season 4's Finale Was Predictable - But Calling It Boring Is Wrong

Don't vote to banish anyone from the castle if you haven't watched the season 4 finale of "The Traitors." Spoilers ahead!

The fourth season of "The Traitors" — the American version, that is — just wrapped up and crowned its sole winner ... and if you know anything about how the gameplay works on this show, you know that a singular winner indicates that a Traitor won. That's exactly what happened, and that Traitor's name? Rob Rausch. Was this a predictable outcome? Yes. Was it glorious to watch? Yes.

If you've ever played a kid's game dubbed "Mafia" in a large group, you understand basically how "The Traitors" works. As each season begins, host Alan Cumming — who might draw MCU holdouts back to the cinematic universe with his upcoming turn in "Avengers: Doomday" and who's always adorned in a truly fabulous outfit — chooses a handful of Traitors, who will "murder" (eliminate) other non-Traitor players (known as Faithfuls) each night. By day, the whole group — Faithfuls and Traitors alike — compete to add money to the prize pot, building it up as much as possible ... and then, they all head to a beautifully campy "roundtable" discussion where the group votes to "banish" (eliminate) someone they think might be a Traitor. Why? If even one Traitor remains at the very end of the game, they'll steal the entire prize pot from any Faithfuls who might be along for the ride.

Well, that's exactly what happened during the season 4 finale of "The Traitors." So how did Rob — to steal from "Survivor," which produces plenty of contestants for "The Traitors" — "outwit, outlast, and outplay" his competitors to win over $220,000? More to the point, why was Rob's game so fiendishly delightful to watch from beginning to end? Let me explain.