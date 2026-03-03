Jenna Ortega's Heartbreaking 2021 Drama With A 90% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Must-See On HBO Max

This article contains discussions of mental health and mass violence.

Jenna Ortega is, as of this writing, one of the most popular young actresses in Hollywood with a ton of phenomenal credits to her name — but if you missed her 2021 drama about a horrifying school shooting, you may want to add it to your watchlist.

The film in question — which, to be clear, is very heavy, so tread carefully if you do plan to watch it — is called "The Fallout," and after a 2021 premiere at the film festival South by Southwest, it went directly to HBO Max in 2022. (Bear in mind that a lot of movies got the "direct-to-streaming" treatment during the few years after COVID-19 forced us into quarantine en masse, so don't be deterred by that part.) "The Fallout," which was written and directed by Megan Park in her feature debut — Park would go on to write and direct "My Old Ass" in 2024 — stars Ortega as high schooler Vada Cavell, who's having a completely normal day at school before everything changes suddenly and horribly. Besides Ortega, the film stars Maddie Ziegler, "Modern Family" star Julie Bowen (as Vada's mother), and Emmy nominee Shailene Woodley (as Vada's eventual therapist).

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, 90% of critics agree that "The Fallout" is astonishingly good, with a consensus that declares, "Empathetic and well-acted, 'The Fallout' uses the aftermath of teen trauma to grapple with the experience of grief." (Like I said: hard movie to watch, but rewarding if you feel that you can.) So let's get into specifics now and discuss the major beats of "The Fallout."