Why Edgar Linton From Wuthering Heights Looks So Familiar
It's still very early on in 2026, but "Wuthering Heights" is one of the biggest, most buzzed about movies of the year thus far. Directed by Emerald Fennell, it serves as a new interpretation of Emily Bronte's classic novel of the same name. Those who have seen it will undoubtedly recognize Cathy as "Barbie" star Margot Robbie, who needs no introduction at this point. Many also surely recognized Heathcliff as "Euphoria" breakout Jacob Elordi. But others may well have seen Edgar Linton and thought, "he looks familiar." There's good reason for that.
Fennell's film tells the tale of a tumultuous love story set against the backdrop of the Yorkshire moors, focusing on a passionate and doomed romance between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw. /Film's BJ Colangelo called "Wuthering Heights" a "breathtaking twist on a classic" that is "doomed to be polarizing" in her review. Not to get too heavily into spoilers here, but Cathy ends up marrying another man, the wealthy Edgar Linton.
Fennell's version sees Edgar played by Shazad Latif, an actor who has appeared in quite a few movies and TV shows in recent years, but doesn't yet have as much name recognition as the two lead stars of this affair. 2026's "Wuthering Heights" makes a lot of changes to Bronte's novel, and there's much to be said about that, but Latif's performance stands out amidst the romantic chaos.
For those wondering why he looks so familiar, there's no one role anyone could point to. Latif's resume is sneakily impressive; he's shown up all over the place throughout the 2010s and 2020s, meaning different viewers will recognize him from different things.
Shazad latif has been in lots of big movies and TV shows
Even though for many Trekkies "Star Trek: Discovery" never quite worked, it was a big deal at the time as it brought the legendary sci-fi franchise back to the small screen. That's likely where many people will recognize Shazad Latif from, as he played Ash Tyler/Voq on the first two seasons of "Discovery." But that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Latif also played Dr. Jekyll in "Penny Dreadful" season 3. Elsewhere on the TV side of things, he appeared in the pilot episode of "Black Mirror," entitled "The National Anthem," which helped set the tone for that show. Latif was part of that tone-setting endeavor. Some of his other small screen credits include "MI-5," "Toast of London," "Ordinary Lives," "Nautilus," "Atomic," and providing the voice of Kylan and "Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance."
On the movie side of things, Latif might be recognized by some as Kushal from "The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel." He also appeared in the Liam Neeson action flick "The Commuter" in 2018, as well as the thriller "Profile" that same year. Some of his other movie credits include "The Man Who Knew Infinity," "Falling for Figaro," "What's Love Got to Do with It?" "Rogue Agent," and "Magpie."
It's pretty safe to say in light of the success of "Wuthering Heights" at the box office that quite a few people are going to recognize Latif as Edgar Linton from here on out. But this movie is a building block in what has already been a quietly impressive career.
"Wuthering Heights" is in theaters now.