Why Edgar Linton From Wuthering Heights Looks So Familiar

It's still very early on in 2026, but "Wuthering Heights" is one of the biggest, most buzzed about movies of the year thus far. Directed by Emerald Fennell, it serves as a new interpretation of Emily Bronte's classic novel of the same name. Those who have seen it will undoubtedly recognize Cathy as "Barbie" star Margot Robbie, who needs no introduction at this point. Many also surely recognized Heathcliff as "Euphoria" breakout Jacob Elordi. But others may well have seen Edgar Linton and thought, "he looks familiar." There's good reason for that.

Fennell's film tells the tale of a tumultuous love story set against the backdrop of the Yorkshire moors, focusing on a passionate and doomed romance between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw. /Film's BJ Colangelo called "Wuthering Heights" a "breathtaking twist on a classic" that is "doomed to be polarizing" in her review. Not to get too heavily into spoilers here, but Cathy ends up marrying another man, the wealthy Edgar Linton.

Fennell's version sees Edgar played by Shazad Latif, an actor who has appeared in quite a few movies and TV shows in recent years, but doesn't yet have as much name recognition as the two lead stars of this affair. 2026's "Wuthering Heights" makes a lot of changes to Bronte's novel, and there's much to be said about that, but Latif's performance stands out amidst the romantic chaos.

For those wondering why he looks so familiar, there's no one role anyone could point to. Latif's resume is sneakily impressive; he's shown up all over the place throughout the 2010s and 2020s, meaning different viewers will recognize him from different things.