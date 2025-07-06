Black Mirror's Pilot Was Actually Inspired By This Gross British Reality Show

"Black Mirror," Charlie Brooker's anthology series about the perils of technology that originally aired on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom before jumping ship to Netflix, is a deeply disturbing show by any metric. With that said, it starts on a really, really unsettling note with the episode "The National Anthem," in which Prime Minister Michael Callow (Rory Kinnear) learns that Princess Susannah (Lydia Wilson), a member of the British royal family, is being held hostage. Susannah's captor forces the princess to record a video where she outlines the condition for her survival and release: that Callow have sexual intercourse to completion with a pig on live television. Though Callow and his team try and outsmart the captor (by hiring an adult film star to stand in as Callow as they try and track down the princess), he ultimately performs the act — only to discover that the princess was released before he even began.

So where in the world did Brooker and his colleague, executive producer Annabel Jones, get the twisted idea for this? According to the book "Inside Black Mirror," released in 2018 and written by Brooker, Jones, and Jason Arnopp, it was inspired by the British reality series "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" On that show, British TV presenters Ant and Dec watch as celebrities perform deeply humiliating acts in the name of surviving a stint in the jungle, so it's easy to see how Brooker came up with the idea (sort of).

"I was watching somebody like Peter Andre – I can't remember who – but they were absolutely terrified, almost in tears, shaking, crying, sweating," Brooker recalled in the book. "They had to do something like eat an arsehole with an eyeball pushed into it, that's been rolled in dog sh*t while a spider crawled over the roof of their mouth. They were gagging, and there was something about seeing it live. I thought, 'I'm not enjoying this, what the f**k, this is awful!' At one point it cut to Ant and Dec and I thought Dec looked infinitely sad, like he had gazed into the abyss."

"'The National Anthem' was about humiliation and the public's appetite for humiliation," Jones added: