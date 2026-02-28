Brendan Fraser's Cult '90s Horror Movie Is A Hidden Gem Streaming On Prime Video

Brendan Fraser might've shaped the enduring legacy of "The Mummy," but the talented actor has delivered plenty of other performances you need to revisit, ranging from his memorable turn as David Gold in "Twilight of the Golds" to his committed physical comedy in the so-bad-it's-bad, turn-your-brain-off flick, "Encino Man." But a certain psychological horror film starring Fraser, Ashley Judd, and Viggo Mortensen is so strange that the experience is not unlike a fever dream. I'm talking about Philip Ridley's "The Passion of Darkly Noon," which is best enjoyed with no expectations set before watching. This isn't a flaw, per se; the film finds ways to surprise us with its commitment to exposing the most lurid corners of reality. Those familiar with Ridley's work might notice tonal overlaps with his 1990 coming-of-age horror movie "The Reflecting Skin," which takes a surrealist (and bleakly comic) look at the life of a young boy.

"The Passion of Darkly Noon" follows the title character (Fraser) as he wanders into a forest in the Appalachian region of North Carolina after a violent event dissolves his conservative Christian cult. With his parents dead, Darkly isn't able to make sense of his current predicament, and collapses on a dirt road after being overcome with exhaustion. He's rescued by Jude (Loren Dean) and looked after by Jude's friend, Callie (Judd), who nurses Darkly back to health. What follows is a tense, atmospheric tale about guilt and inner turmoil, with Darkly wrestling with his religious upbringing and the budding emotions he feels for Callie. The presence of Callie's mute lover, Clay (Mortensen), intensifies Darkly's agony.

Ridley supports this grounded premise with quiet, impactful exchanges spoken in hushed tones. But when things escalate, they spiral out of control. So what makes "The Passion of Darkly Noon" so special?