The Disturbing Fallout Season 1 Moment That Shocked One Of The Show's Creatives

The live-action adaptation of "Fallout" is full of horrifying and freaky horror moments. This is a show full of mutant monsters, of cruel capitalists enslaving people with microchips, cannibals, and much more. Though the original games by Interplay Entertainment and Bethesda Softworks aren't technically horror games, they nevertheless can be as messed up and gruesome as any horror title, and few moments in the show are as disturbing as what came early in the first season.

In an interview with Windows Central, co-showrunner Graham Wagner revealed there was one moment in the first season of "Fallout" so disturbing that it shocked even him. It comes early in the second episode, during a flashback explaining the backstory of Dr. Siggi Wilzig (Michael Emerson) and the experiments he did for the Enclave. Specifically, he conducts behavior experiments on puppies, throwing those who fail the tests into an incinerator.

"I didn't protest, I just recall being like 'Are we f***ing doing this?' and then we're there on set building a beautiful, beautiful puppy replica," Wagner recalled. "It literally had a heartbeat and could breathe, and then we're just chucking it in the incinerator, and I was just like 'I've done some dark s***, that definitely is the darkest.'"

As co-showrunner, Geneva Robertson-Dworet explained in that same interview, the key to the collaboration between the duo was finding the balance between dark humor and moving the plot along. When they could show restraint, they instead lunged forward, even if it meant literally showing a puppy being thrown into raging fire.