The Fallout Season 2 Finale's Most Horrifying Scene Explores A Freaky Horror Trend

Spoilers for the "Fallout" season 2 finale ahead.

There's a lot going on in "Fallout" season 2, but not enough people are talking about how creepy the video game adaptation is at times. Sure, everyone is already afraid of the Deathclaws, but Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) and his understated brand of evil is disturbing in its own right. Case in point: the scene in the season 2 finale where Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) chats with the talking decapitated head of Congresswoman Diane Welch (Martha Kelly), itself yet another one of Hanks' sinister experiments.

The scene in question sees the politician's head beg Lucy to kill her and end her misery for good. It's a deeply unnerving scene, but it might make fans think of so many great horror movies that incorporate reanimated severed heads into their narratives. That includes the scene in "Evil Dead II" where the demonically possessed head of Linda (Denise Bixler) bites Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) after he dismembers her. But if you want to go back even further, check out "The Brain That Wouldn't Die," a film where the entire plot revolves around a doctor keeping his deceased wife's head alive.

Of course, there are countless (but also not enough) examples of horror tales where heads that shouldn't be able to talk are, indeed, able to converse with the living. However, it seems that the creators of "Fallout" might have been inspired by one story in particular, whether it was intentional or not.