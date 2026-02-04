The Fallout Season 2 Finale's Most Horrifying Scene Explores A Freaky Horror Trend
Spoilers for the "Fallout" season 2 finale ahead.
There's a lot going on in "Fallout" season 2, but not enough people are talking about how creepy the video game adaptation is at times. Sure, everyone is already afraid of the Deathclaws, but Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) and his understated brand of evil is disturbing in its own right. Case in point: the scene in the season 2 finale where Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) chats with the talking decapitated head of Congresswoman Diane Welch (Martha Kelly), itself yet another one of Hanks' sinister experiments.
The scene in question sees the politician's head beg Lucy to kill her and end her misery for good. It's a deeply unnerving scene, but it might make fans think of so many great horror movies that incorporate reanimated severed heads into their narratives. That includes the scene in "Evil Dead II" where the demonically possessed head of Linda (Denise Bixler) bites Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) after he dismembers her. But if you want to go back even further, check out "The Brain That Wouldn't Die," a film where the entire plot revolves around a doctor keeping his deceased wife's head alive.
Of course, there are countless (but also not enough) examples of horror tales where heads that shouldn't be able to talk are, indeed, able to converse with the living. However, it seems that the creators of "Fallout" might have been inspired by one story in particular, whether it was intentional or not.
Fallout's severed head storyline is reminiscent of Re-Animator
When it comes to bringing severed heads back to life, look no further than Dr. Herbert West (Jeffrey Combs) in the "Re-Animator" franchise. Based on a classic H.P. Lovecraft story, the saga follows West as he reanimates various corpses as part of his mission to conquer death. He even keeps a bunch of heads alive during his twisted experiments, including that of his boss, Dr. Carl Hill (David Gale).
Hank MacLean and Herbert West aren't all that different. Both men do despicable things because they believe they are performing a service for humanity, albeit one that aligns with their own extreme ideologies and results in casualties. West wants to prove that death isn't permanent, while MacLean wants to create a Vault-Tec-controlled utopia. Keeping severed heads animated is merely one way both men set out to accomplish their goals.
Who really knows if "Re-Animator" was an influence on "Fallout," but both properties contain enough similar ideas and horrific moments to complement each other. So, if you're looking for something to watch while you wait for "Fallout" season 3, the "Re-Animator" flicks should keep you entertained. That said, there are lots of fun horror movies out there featuring these types of heads, ranging from "Alien" to "The Voices." The trend might be niche in the grand scheme of things, but it's effective when spooky storytellers lean into it.
"Fallout" season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.