Avengers: Doomsday Report Reveals Disney And Marvel's Reaction To Footage So Far

The real question at the heart of the positive early internal feedback on "Avengers: Doomsday" is whether this one needs to be the biggest film of the year to be considered a success. There's no doubt that the MCU set the bar for success sky high back in 2019. But does that have to continue to be the pass-or-fail litmus test for all MCU movies after that point?

Disney and Marvel Studios obviously want this thing to be a massive hit. But I hesitate to jump to "highest-grossing movie of the year" as the only way this thing can be considered a success. (And yes, I know no one has explicitly said that, but the reality is that a lot of us are thinking it.)

Maybe it's time to reset the clock a bit. Whatever is in store for the MCU moving forward from the next two "Avengers" movies, it might be time to relax with the expectations a bit. Sure, this is a tentpole event, but it doesn't have to set a new record every time to be a great experience. Even the studio leadership is aware that the level of expectation is unsustainable, and that everything doesn't have to ride on a single release. The Variety report literally went as far as to add that while Disney and Marvel think this thing has the potential to be a huge event, "sources inside the company's film division believe the health of the MCU does not hinge on an individual title." I'm inclined to agree. Maybe it's time we stop projecting and start enjoying these things again for the truly mesmerizing spectacle that they are.

"Avengers: Doomsday" opens December 18, 2026.