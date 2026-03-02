Who Plays Miles Kittle On The Yellowstone Spin-Off Marshals
This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" season 1, episode 1 – "Piya Wiconi."
Pretty much every Taylor Sheridan TV show boasts a massive name in the lead. A Sheridan project is almost guaranteed to have someone like Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford, Jeremy Renner, Zoe Saldaña, Sylvester Stallone, or Billy Bob Thornton anchoring the cast ... which is why it's so refreshing that "Marshals" is eschewing the obvious A-lister route. Sure, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) are all "Yellowstone" veterans, so there's a clear thoroughline running between the parent show and the spin-off. However, creator-showrunner Spencer Hudnut's "Marshals" has opted to avoid such star-studded additions, opting instead to cast its key new roles with tried and proven talents who nevertheless fly below the A-list radar ... for the time being, at least.
"Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals" brings Kayce into a special U.S. Marshals group led by his former SEAL team leader Pete Calvin, played by Logan Marshall-Green ("Upgrade," "Prometheus"). Other team members include Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel, "The Vampire Diaries"), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos, "American Horror Story") and former Broken Rock Reservation law enforcement officer Miles Kittle. Miles is played by Tatanka Means, who's a familiar face across a number of genres, and whose filmography makes him a great fit for a show set in the "Yellowstone" universe.
Tatanka Means has appeared in many exciting movies and shows
Tatanka Means started his screen acting career in an impressive fashion. In 2005, he portrayed famous Lakota war leader Crazy Horse on Steven Spielberg's star-studded Western miniseries "Into the West." Since then, he's appeared in dozens of movie and TV roles. On the small screen, he has notably appeared in shows like the Cinemax crime thriller "Banshee" (on which he had the recurring role of Hoyt Rivers), the AMC Western drama "The Son" (playing another recurring character, Charges the Enemy), and the HBO drama "I Know This Much Is True" (as Nabby Drinkwater). His memorable guest star appearances include Sam on the FX comedy-drama "Reservation Dogs" and Officer Edgar on the Prime Video sci-fi neo-Western "Outer Range."
Means has appeared in increasingly prolific movie roles over the years. His notable early film work includes playing Buddy Begay in the frybread contest pseudo-documentary comedy "More Than Frybread" (2011), as well as a role as Joe in "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials" (2015). More recently, he has portrayed John Wren in Martin Scorsese's epic crime drama "Killers of the Flower Moon" (2023) and Taklishim in Kevin Costner's "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1" and "Chapter 2."
"Marshals" season 1 is airing on CBS on Sundays.