Who Plays Miles Kittle On The Yellowstone Spin-Off Marshals

This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" season 1, episode 1 – "Piya Wiconi."

Pretty much every Taylor Sheridan TV show boasts a massive name in the lead. A Sheridan project is almost guaranteed to have someone like Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford, Jeremy Renner, Zoe Saldaña, Sylvester Stallone, or Billy Bob Thornton anchoring the cast ... which is why it's so refreshing that "Marshals" is eschewing the obvious A-lister route. Sure, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) are all "Yellowstone" veterans, so there's a clear thoroughline running between the parent show and the spin-off. However, creator-showrunner Spencer Hudnut's "Marshals" has opted to avoid such star-studded additions, opting instead to cast its key new roles with tried and proven talents who nevertheless fly below the A-list radar ... for the time being, at least.

"Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals" brings Kayce into a special U.S. Marshals group led by his former SEAL team leader Pete Calvin, played by Logan Marshall-Green ("Upgrade," "Prometheus"). Other team members include Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel, "The Vampire Diaries"), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos, "American Horror Story") and former Broken Rock Reservation law enforcement officer Miles Kittle. Miles is played by Tatanka Means, who's a familiar face across a number of genres, and whose filmography makes him a great fit for a show set in the "Yellowstone" universe.