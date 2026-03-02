Heath Ledger's Medieval Comedy That's Streaming For Free Is A Must-Watch For Action Fans

One of the most comforting elements of a genre movie is its structure. In a Western, there will inevitably be a showdown; in a slasher movie, there will be the moment where the Final Girl stops the killer; and so on. Of these examples, though, the most enjoyable is that of the sports movie. For whether it's baseball, football, karate, or boxing, we know that the film will be centered around a series of matches and that the protagonist will, in most cases, come through with the winning move.

Now, take that ever so pleasing structure of the sports movie, add on a medieval period setting, make Heath Ledger the knightly hero, and throw in some '70s arena rock for good measure. Congratulations, you've stumbled upon the formula for the delightfully anachronistic 2001 action comedy "A Knight's Tale."

Fortunately for you, action fans, and just plain movie buffs alike, "A Knight's Tale" is now readily available to watch in a variety of formats. Indeed, as of January 2026, it was among the top 10 streaming titles on the free service Tubi. And while it left the platform for a period, it's since returned and is set to stay there for a while as of March 1, 2026. In addition, the film is also available on VOD, and for my fellow physical media collectors, you might be able to scour the internet to find a copy of the currently out of print 4K UHD steelbook set that was released in May 2025. That set, in addition to a plethora of bonus features, even includes the movie's extended cut in 4K. However you go about it, you're gonna wanna check out "A Knight's Tale" if you're in the mood for a well-rounded comfort watch. It's quickly becoming a perennial favorite!