Heath Ledger's Medieval Comedy That's Streaming For Free Is A Must-Watch For Action Fans
One of the most comforting elements of a genre movie is its structure. In a Western, there will inevitably be a showdown; in a slasher movie, there will be the moment where the Final Girl stops the killer; and so on. Of these examples, though, the most enjoyable is that of the sports movie. For whether it's baseball, football, karate, or boxing, we know that the film will be centered around a series of matches and that the protagonist will, in most cases, come through with the winning move.
Now, take that ever so pleasing structure of the sports movie, add on a medieval period setting, make Heath Ledger the knightly hero, and throw in some '70s arena rock for good measure. Congratulations, you've stumbled upon the formula for the delightfully anachronistic 2001 action comedy "A Knight's Tale."
Fortunately for you, action fans, and just plain movie buffs alike, "A Knight's Tale" is now readily available to watch in a variety of formats. Indeed, as of January 2026, it was among the top 10 streaming titles on the free service Tubi. And while it left the platform for a period, it's since returned and is set to stay there for a while as of March 1, 2026. In addition, the film is also available on VOD, and for my fellow physical media collectors, you might be able to scour the internet to find a copy of the currently out of print 4K UHD steelbook set that was released in May 2025. That set, in addition to a plethora of bonus features, even includes the movie's extended cut in 4K. However you go about it, you're gonna wanna check out "A Knight's Tale" if you're in the mood for a well-rounded comfort watch. It's quickly becoming a perennial favorite!
A Knight's Tale is a great blend of high art and low art entertainment
On the surface, "A Knight's Tale" is a delicious little confection of a movie. It's bold, brassy, has a game cast, and is largely based around dangerous and violent jousting tournaments. Yet the movie, written and directed by Brian Helgeland, has a pedigree which extends beyond just action and sports flicks. Sure, it happily recalls sports films like "Rocky" or "The Karate Kid," but it also celebrates its ties to older storytelling traditions. The movie's premise, for instance, involves the squire William Thatcher (Heath Ledger) taking over the identity and jousting career of his master upon the latter's untimely demise, which recalls the comedies of William Shakespeare.
Similarly, there are frequent allusions to the works of Geoffrey Chaucer, up to and including Paul Bettany showing up as a young Chaucer himself. The entire movie, as Helgeland explains in his commentary track for the film, was born of him imagining what might've inspired Chaucer to write "The Canterbury Tales" (which not so coincidentally begins with "The Knight's Tale"), as well as what the author might've been up to during the six months he was apparently missing in 1372.
With all this in mind, the film's most infamous attribute — its soundtrack full of classic rock tunes — makes even more sense. Confounding as it may initially be to hear the likes of David Bowie during a medieval dance or Thin Lizzy before a tournament, the needle drops help translate the feeling of what it must've been like at these tournaments for a modern audience. And hey, more Queen songs in movies is always a good thing. In any case, go watch the movie and see for yourself. Maybe we can finally get that "A Knight's Tale" sequel greenlit!