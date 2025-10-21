Paul Bettany Hasn't Watched A Knight's Tale Since Its Release For One Good Reason

Brian Helgeland's 2001 medieval action/comedy "A Knight's Tale" is glorious Hollywood hooey. The film takes its title from the very first story in Geoffrey Chaucer's "The Canterbury Tales," but it's hardly an accurate adaptation. Indeed, "A Knight's Tale" is the casual, Gen-X, MTV version of Chaucer, starring a hot cast of young actors and employing anachronistic uses of popular music. (Although set in the 1300s, characters stomp and sing along to Queen's "We Will Rock You.")

The story is also more MTV than medieval. Heath Ledger plays a devastatingly handsome young lad named Will Thatcher, who serves as a squire to a blow-hard jousting champion. When the latter dies, Will dons his armor and wins a tournament anonymously. He then proceeds to win more tournaments, though he cannot enter local contests as he is not a nobleman. So, instead, he masquerades as Sir Ulrich von Liechtenstein of Gelderland, forming a team of assistants and boosters along the way. He also falls in love with a noblewoman played by Shannyn Sossamon and comes into the company of Chaucer himself (Paul Bettany), who's not yet a celebrity. The conceit of "A Knight's Tale" is that Chaucer's story was inspired by Will.

Bettany had previously starred in the notable queer WWII drama "Bent," but he was about to explode in fame thanks to his turn in "A Beautiful Mind" (which came out the same year as "A Knight's Tale"). He only ever watched the movie once when it came out and then pivoted back to working, not really bothering to revisit it. These days, however, he actively avoids it altogether. Appearing at the 2025 L.A. Comic Con (via Entertainment Weekly), Bettany admitted he can't watch the film anymore because he misses Ledger — who died a shocking death at the age of 28 in 2008 — too much.