Marvel Tried To Get A Legendary Director (And Star Wars Actor) To Play The German J.A.R.V.I.S.

In Jon Favreau's 2008 film "Iron Man," the title hero (Robert Downey Jr.) was assisted in his high-tech superhero lab by an artificially intelligent butler-like presence named J.A.R.V.I.S. Iron Man's digital butler not only wrangled the hero's complicated engineering projects, but also controlled the even-higher-tech devices in his lab. When Iron Man went out on patrol, J.A.R.V.I.S.'s voice could be heard inside his helmet. J.A.R.V.I.S. was voiced by Paul Bettany. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continued to grow, so too did Iron Man's computerized friend. Eventually, J.A.R.V.I.S. was shunted into an indestructible android body and renamed Vision (also Bettany).

When Vision became sentient and autonomous, that meant Tony Stark had to program a new computer helper, and invented F.R.I.D.A.Y. (voiced by Kerry Condon) who would appear in several of the MCU movies that followed 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

Marvel fans might be well aware of the long-running comic book series "What If...?" and the 2021 animated series based on it. "What If...?" was an anthology series that posited fun alternate versions of the already-complicated Marvel universe, usually allowing for characters to die horribly, or become gods on a whim. What if Agent Carter got the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers? What if Spider-Man had six arms? What if the Hulk killed Wolverine? That kind of stuff. The animated series posits the same sorts of questions for the MCU specifically, e.g., "What If ... T'Challa Became Star-Lord?"

An upcoming episode of "What If...?" will feature an alternate-universe version of J.A.R.V.I.S. that writer A.C. Bradley wanted to name W.E.R.N.E.R. She also said, in talking to /Film's own Jenna Busch, that she had hoped to cast legendary director Wener Herzog in the role. Sadly, Herzog turned down the gig.