Robert Carradine's First Movie Was A Classic John Wayne Western

Robert Carradine died at the age of 71 on February 23, 2026, and is best remembered for playing the role of Lewis Skolnick in the "Revenge of the Nerds" movies, along with Lizzie's father, Sam McGuire, on the Disney Channel sitcom "Lizzie McGuire." Long before he made his name, however, he appeared alongside John Wayne in the classic 1972 Western "The Cowboys," a film that debuted in theaters 33 years after Carradine's father, John Carradine, had starred alongside The Duke in director John Ford's touchstone oater "Stagecoach."

Carradine started his career in the 1970s by appearing in multiple TV shows. The very first was NBC's beloved Western series "Bonanza," which featured Carradine in the 1971 episode "A Home for Jamie." Soon after, he showed up alongside his half-brother, David Carradine, in a 1972 episode of "Kung Fu," and he made the jump to the big screen that same year when he played a school boy turned cowhand in "The Cowboys."

Based on William Dale Jennings' 1971 novel of the same name, "The Cowboys" was directed by Mark Rydell — one of the few directors The Duke had yet to work with at the time. For Wayne, the movie was especially significant because it depicted his own death. Rather, it saw a wild and bloodthirsty cattle rustler named Asa Watts (Bruce Dern) shoot down Wayne's aging rancher Wil Andersen in full view of a group of boys whom the character had taken under his wing. Carradine was one of those boys.