Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Brings Back Another Discovery Veteran (And She's A Great Fit)

In the "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" episode "The Life of the Stars," the student body is still smarting from the events of "Come, Let's Away" from two weeks ago. That episode saw the cadets in a crisis with space-faring, murderous pirates called the Furies, and several students were traumatized by all the violence and, yes, death from that situation. The show's main characters, partly as a therapeutic exercise, are assigned to a new class that has nothing to do with starship operations, command, or medical emergencies: They are required to take a theater course.

Very few of the cadets have any interest in theater, however. The photonic character Sam (Kerrice Brooks) is the only one who appears to be excited, and she is keen to read the Earth play "Our Town" by Thornton Wilder — a play that, in the timeline of "Starfleet Academy" is over a millennium old. Throughout the episode, the themes and dialogue of "Our Town" keep resurfacing as the students weather the assignment (and, by extension, their trauma) in various ways.

The Academy's theater professor is none other than Lieutenant Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), a regular character carried over from "Star Trek: Discovery."

Tilly was first introduced as a cadet herself on "Discovery," but her role evolved a lot over the course of the series. In the fourth season episode "All is Possible," Tilly found that she was especially adept at mentoring students, and that she would like to keep doing that in a professional capacity. She was recommended for a teaching position at Starfleet Academy, which she nervously accepted. It's been a few years, but Tilly is now back at the Academy, fully formed, and ready to teach. Her arc feels weirdly complete now. Wiseman once even talked to /Film about Tilly's future.