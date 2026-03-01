Tell Me Lies Season 4: Will It Ever Happen?

Will "Tell Me Lies" get a fourth season? The answer is "almost definitely no," and here's why.

As the season 3 finale of "Tell Me Lies" aired on Hulu on February 17, 2026, showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer made a shocking announcement via an Instagram post — the series, based on Carola Lovering's book of the same name, was over, and the season 3 finale is its swan song. "This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it," Oppenheimer wrote in a caption that accompanied a shot of the show's ensemble cast. "Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion."

Oppenheimer continued:

"My main goal has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you. And so, while it is bittersweet to leave something that has been such a happy experience, I am very grateful that we are able to tell a complete story with an intentional ending – a privilege very few shows get. Thank you for loving our show. We are excited to bring you more stories in the near future."

Oppenheimer and her creative team's ode to toxic relationships and friend groups really did capture the zeitgeist, especially during its highly-watched third season ... but the showrunner has spoken, and the grand finale, where we watch Lucy Albright (Grace van Patten) trust her evil ex-boyfriend Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) one last time only for him to betray her, is set in stone. So why, precisely, did Oppenheimer feel so strongly that the story needed to end here?