Tell Me Lies Season 4: Will It Ever Happen?
Will "Tell Me Lies" get a fourth season? The answer is "almost definitely no," and here's why.
As the season 3 finale of "Tell Me Lies" aired on Hulu on February 17, 2026, showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer made a shocking announcement via an Instagram post — the series, based on Carola Lovering's book of the same name, was over, and the season 3 finale is its swan song. "This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it," Oppenheimer wrote in a caption that accompanied a shot of the show's ensemble cast. "Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion."
Oppenheimer continued:
"My main goal has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you. And so, while it is bittersweet to leave something that has been such a happy experience, I am very grateful that we are able to tell a complete story with an intentional ending – a privilege very few shows get. Thank you for loving our show. We are excited to bring you more stories in the near future."
Oppenheimer and her creative team's ode to toxic relationships and friend groups really did capture the zeitgeist, especially during its highly-watched third season ... but the showrunner has spoken, and the grand finale, where we watch Lucy Albright (Grace van Patten) trust her evil ex-boyfriend Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) one last time only for him to betray her, is set in stone. So why, precisely, did Oppenheimer feel so strongly that the story needed to end here?
According to Meaghan Oppenheimer, it simply didn't make sense to keep Tell Me Lies going
To recap in brief (and I'll get more into it momentarily), "Tell Me Lies" ends not just with Stephen's hopefully final betrayal of Lucy, but a wedding that they're both attending: a wedding between doomed couple Bree (Cat Missal) and Evan (Branden Cook). This wedding happens in the show's 2015 timeline, and in the 2009 one — where this monstrous friend group is attending Baird College in upstate New York — Lucy finds herself expelled from school. All of this is why Meaghan Oppenheimer felt like she needed to close out the story.
As Oppenheimer told Deadline in the aftermath of the finale, the connective tissue between the characters in the 2009 timeline vanished without Lucy at Baird with everybody else, and a bunch of other characters, including Stephen himself and his ex-girlfriend Diana (Alicia Crowder), were on the verge of graduation. "They're all living in different places. They're not in the same industry," she explained. "There's not a lot connecting them, so, while I think it's such a privilege to know when a show is ending and be able to write an ending and quit while you're ahead, it's hard."
Not just that, but Oppenheimer felt like a continuation of this story would just be ... a different show. "And I felt like it would have to be completely re-imagined. The framing device is over. So yeah, while it's difficult, I think the worst case scenario would be turning in something I didn't believe in," she shared. "And also just knowing how much the cast loved this ending, and they were the people who'd been embodying these characters for so long. That gave me a lot of peace about it."
What happens at the end of Tell Me Lies?
Okay, here's the full story of both Lucy's expulsion and the final knife Stephen slips between her shoulder blades in the episode that turned out to be the series finale of "Tell Me Lies." In the 2009 timeline, Lucy finds herself at the center of a horrible on-campus scandal after a video of her is released proving she lied about something incredibly serious — which results in said expulsion — and even though she's convinced this is Stephen's doing considering he forced her to make the video in the first place, it was actually Bree. (Lucy and Evan had a one-night stand that they kept a secret from Bree for years, but she found out and wanted revenge.)
As for the 2015 timeline, Stephen concludes Bree and Evan's wedding by spilling all of those secrets and more — including that Bree and Evan's best man Wrigley (Spencer House) have been having an affair for years — and leaves the crime scene with Lucy in tow. When they stop at a gas station, Lucy goes inside to get coffee, only to discover that Stephen has left her completely behind. She laughs, recognizing her horrifying freedom, and the show fades to black.
In that same interview with Deadline, Meaghan Oppenheimer shared a thesis statement of sorts about her work on the series ... and, I suppose, in general. "I always say I'm a perverse Nora Ephron. That would be my dream," she said. "Nora Ephron for depressed perverts. That would be my world." As sad as I am that there's no more "Tell Me Lies" coming my way, if she's going for "Nora Ephron for depressed perverts," she's got that niche down. All of "Tell Me Lies," including its truly perfect series finale, is streaming on Hulu now.