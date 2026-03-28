Stephen Amell's Arrow Show Was Directly Inspired By One Classic Superhero Movie

Recall that "Arrow" season 1 arrived at a time when dark and gritty reboots were all the rage largely thanks to the success of "The Dark Knight." Indeed, the same year "Arrow" debuted, "Skyfall" became the highest-grossing "James Bond" movie ever by putting a similarly dark and gritty spin on 007 — one that was very much done in response to Christopher Nolan's beloved take on Batman.

As Stephen Amell explained to ComicBook.com, that was also the case with "Arrow," and the proof is definitely in the pudding. Tonally, the first season of "Arrow" bears a strong resemblance to "The Dark Knight" in the way that it grounds Oliver Queen, both as a person and in terms of the tech he uses to fight crime. Moreover, it's easy to see how "Arrow" season 1 draws from both that film and Nolan's first movie about the Caped Crusader, 2005's "Batman Begins," down to specific shots.

We had to say goodbye to "Arrow" in 2020 after eight seasons that most fans would agree were of varying quality. But to Amell's point, those early episodes were very much shaped in the shadow of what Nolan had done with Christian Bale's Batman. That's not to say that "Arrow" is nearly as highly regarded as "The Dark Knight," but again, it's easy to see the connective tissue there.

Ultimately, "Arrow" worked well and connected with audiences. In fact, by the time the Arrowverse officially came to an end in 2023, an entire universe of shows had been built on the back of Amell's initial outing as Oliver Queen. That's quite the legacy for both "Arrow" and "The Dark Knight" alike.

You can grab "Arrow: The Complete Series" on Blu-ray or DVD from Amazon.