Bob Dylan is more than a musician. He's an artist who draws inspiration from every aspect of existence, films included. Dylan was, for instance, impressed and influenced by the classic '60s crime drama "Breathless." What you might be surprised to learn, however, is that he was also quite taken with a more modern crime drama: Sylvester Stallone's 1997 film "Cop Land."

Dylan is the kind of pop culture legend that simply won't exist in a few years. In the age of social media and oversharing, no public figure can create the kind of mystique that has grown around this man. As Timothée Chalamet's version of the musician says in 2024's safe but enjoyable biopic, "A Complete Unknown," "People make up their past. They remember what they want, they forget the rest." That's essentially what Dylan did his entire life, making up his past, present, and even his future as he went and, in the process, transcending superstardom to essentially become a myth in his own right.

All of which is to say that he's undeniably one of the all-time greats. Any man who writes the line "the ghost of electricity howls in the bones of her face" is automatically a legend to me. While this might not be true for his work as a painter, thankfully, it seems the man's taste in movies is solid. Dylan harbors a love for Stallone's cop thriller, which, as it turns out, the actor himself wishes would get a little more shine than it does — "Cop Land."