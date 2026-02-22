Bob Dylan Was Impressed (And Influenced) By This Classic '60s Crime Drama

Bob Dylan, one of the most awarded musicians in the medium's history, has good taste in movies. /Film previously wrote about how Dylan is very fond of Martin Scorsese's controversial New Testament riff "The Last Temptation of Christ." That said, he doesn't always make the best decisions when it comes to his acting roles. Most recently, Dylan starred as a Dylan-like musician in the lazy and uninteresting film "Masked and Anonymous." As a musician, Dylan's taste and craft are impeccable. As an actor... Well, I suppose he doesn't really need to be an actor, what with his music career and all.

As a filmgoer, though, Dylan is wholly savvy. He likes the classics, and he has a long-standing working relationship with Scorsese. Scorsese, recall, directed the concert film "The Last Waltz" in 1975, which featured a few numbers by Dylan, as well as "Bob Dylan: No Direction Home" and "Rolling Thunder Revue."

Dylan also took inspiration from Jean-Luc Godard, often cited as one of the founding members of the French New Wave and a staple of film schools everywhere. Back in 1988, Jean-Luc Godard mentioned (as transcribed by the New Yorker) that he wanted to cast Dylan in an upcoming project, implying that it was maybe his 1985 film "Hail Mary." (The New Yorker pointed out that Godard got the timing a little wrong in his letter, and that he was actually pursuing Dylan for his adaptation of Shakespeare's "King Lear," not released until 1987.)

But in 1985, Dylan had already given a nod of interest to Godard, perhaps as a way of acknowledging that the filmmaker had been pursuing him. Dylan declared in a Rolling Stone interview that he took a great deal of inspiration from Godard's seminal 1960 work "Breathless."