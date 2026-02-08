Bob Dylan's Favorite Movie Is Martin Scorsese's Controversial '80s Masterpiece

Musician Bob Dylan, the trailblazing singer/songwriter, was last seen on the big screen — at least in a wholly scripted, non-documentary capacity — in Larry Charles' 2003 dystopian drama "Masked and Anonymous." In the film, Dylan plays a very Dylan-like music legend named Jack Fate who, after a stint in prison, is enlisted to perform in a benefit concert. Despite an impressive cast, "Masked" is a pretty crummy movie with unclear politics, amateurish production, and a lazy, freewheeling quality that makes the entire movie feel made up on the spot.

But then, Dylan's acting choices have always been a little off-center. In 1999, he played a chauffeur in a neo-noir called "Paradise Cove." Before that, he appeared in the 1990 thriller "Catchfire," directed by Alan Smithee (really Dennis Hopper). In 1987, he had a rare starring role in Richard Marquand's drama "Hearts of Fire." You probably haven't seen these movies.

It's a good thing that Dylan is better known for his music, which has earned him a few awards. He has an Oscar for penning "Things Have Changed" for the 2001 movie "Wonder Boys," which also netted him a Golden Globe. He's also won 10 Grammys, as well as a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Oh yes, and he's also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Oh yes, and he also has a Pulitzer Prize, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, an honorary doctorate from Princeton, and a Nobel Prize in Literature. And more.

As it happens, he also has interesting taste in movies. At the Beacon Theater in 2019, Dylan was caught on tape (with the recording posted on X/Twitter) declaring that he was a big fan of Martin Scorsese's controversial 1988 religious epic "The Last Temptation of Christ."