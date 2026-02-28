Did Star Trek's Wesley Crusher Kill A Fellow Starfleet Academy Cadet?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The First Duty," Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) is summoned to Starfleet Academy to give a commencement address when he receives some disturbing news. It seems that one of the Starfleet cadets, a young man named Joshua Albert, recently died during a standard flight training exercise. The same training exercise also injured cadet Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton), the son of Picard's chief medical officer.

Wesley was part of Nova Squadron, a flight team that also included Sito Jaxa (Shannon Fill), who has a connection to Mariner on "Star Trek: Lower Decks," Jean Hajar (Walker Brandt), and the leader of the pack, Nick Locarno (Robert Duncan McNeill). The way the accident happened, so the Squadron claimed, was that Josh was nervous about flying, but Nick pressed him to do so anyway. While performing a space flight maneuver called the Yeager Loop, Josh panicked and two of the cadets' ships collided, causing them all to eventually crash. Everyone but Josh was transported to safety at the last minute.

However, not everything is kosher. Starfleet manages to get a satellite image of the crash — which took place near Saturn's moon Titan — and the cadets' ships were not in the Yeager Loop configuration as they claimed. Someone is lying about something. There are also a few scenes in "The First Duty" of Locarno, Wesley, Sito, and Hajar conspiring and "getting their story straight." Captain Picard opens an investigation of his own into the matter, and finds that the crash wasn't Josh's fault. Indeed, Wesley was indirectly responsible for the accident. Worse yet, Wesley lied to cover up details about the accident.

So, no, Wesley didn't directly murder anyone, but he did help in getting a friend killed.