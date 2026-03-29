Mark Hamill's Underrated Sci-Fi Anime Adaptation Deserves Another Look

You might or might not have heard about "Big-Booster Armor Guyver," Yoshiki Takaya's manga series about the titular techno-organic device. The story begins inside the Cronos Corporation, where someone escapes with three Guyver units until he is cornered by soldiers. He detonates a bomb, causing the stolen Guyver units to scatter. One of these units ends up near two high school students; the second is retrieved by Cronos, while the third merges with Agito Makishima, the adopted son of a high-ranking Cronos official.

A short animation titled "Guyver: Out of Control" was released in 1986, followed by a 12-episode OVA in 1989 — "The Guyver: Bio-Booster Armor" — based on the first four manga volumes. There's also a 26-episode anime that ran between 2005 and 2006 (dubbed "Guyver: The Bioboosted Armor"), but the 1989 version is the most hard-hitting (and gruesome) out of the three.

The fights are the obvious draw here, but "Guyver" also boasts beautiful bio-armor, which takes on a fluid quality during violent clashes with enemies. Remember the two high school kids who stumble upon the first Guyver unit? One of them, Shō Fukamachi, becomes our protagonist, and he undergoes a painful fusion process with his Guyver I unit. This is an intriguing premise for sure, considering the implications of human DNA being altered on a fundamental level.

While the "Guyver" franchise isn't as influential or popular as the long-running "Gundam" anime series, it prompted a 1991 live-action adaptation with Mark Hamill and Vivian Wu. This is a rare instance of an anime-based Hollywood live-action project during a time when anime wasn't as mainstream as it is now. Although Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang's "The Guyver" isn't a good adaptation by any stretch of the imagination, it is a fun exploration of Takaya's world.