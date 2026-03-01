Pokemon: The Black Tail Pikachu Mandela Effect Explained

Anyone who grew up in the '90s and early 2000s will likely have the Pokémon phenomenon as a core memory. Whether you watched the show and all the "Pokémon" movies, collected the trading cards, played the Gameboy game, or did all three, Pokémon played a huge role in so many kids' lives. Even if you somehow abstained from all of it, the IP was just part of the cultural wallpaper. As was its de facto mascot, Pikachu, who became a cultural icon in and of himself. Somehow, however, this cute little guy also managed to stir up controversy. No, we're not cancelling Pikachu. This is a controversy that is really no fault of the beloved yellow pocket monster.

With Pokémon being so ubiquitous for so long, the last thing you'd expect to arise from this multi-generational phenomenon would be a disagreement over how one of its most popular characters looked. Yet, it seems Pikachu is at the center of this unlikely debacle. In fact, he's at the center of one of the most prevalent examples of the Mandela Effect in recent years.

It seems many of us '90s and 2000s kids remember Ash's sidekick having a black tip to his tail but in reality, Pikachu's tail has always been all-yellow. If that seems weird to you, then you too are a victim of this Poké-Mandela effect. But fear not. Below is everything you need to know in order to understand this strange and perplexing phenomenon.