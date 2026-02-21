David Bowie Loved This Hypnotic Sci-Fi Movie So Much That He Wrote A Song Based On It

David Bowie's songwriting, from "Starman" to "Life on Mars?", was often flavored with allusions to outer space. His alter ego "Ziggy Stardust" had a name that evokes the cosmos, and Bowie even played an alien in Nicholas Roeg's 1973 film "The Man Who Fell to Earth." The picture's out-of-this-world lead is as lonely as many characters in David Bowie's songs.

Bowie's history with space travel goes back to his first hit single, "Space Oddity," and its astronaut lead character, Major Tom. The song was released in 1969, the climactic year of the space race as the U.S. Apollo 11 mission touched down on the Moon. The song debuted shortly before the mission, and soon the BBC approached Bowie to use it as background music during their broadcast of the Moon landing.

The excitement of the Moon mission couldn't have hurt "Space Oddity" as it was climbing the charts, but Bowie maintains he wasn't writing about that. In a 2003 interview with Performing Songwriter magazine, he explained how the song was truthfully inspired by Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" (first released in 1968). "Space Oddity" certainly reads like a riff on "Space Odyssey." Bowie recounted:

"I found ['2001'] amazing. I was out of my gourd anyway, I was very stoned when I went to see it, several times, and it was really a revelation to me. It got the song flowing."

At the time, "2001" was easily the most convincing cinematic depiction of space travel in cinema. Inarguably one of the most ambitious science-fiction movies ever made, "2001" sits in a pantheon with later blockbusters like "Jurassic Park" and "Avatar" that reset the limits of how fantastical movies can get without breaking the illusion of reality.