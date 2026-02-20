Eric Dane Was Perfectly Cast In A Divisive Marvel Movie (And Deserved More Screentime)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Eric Dane recently passed away after being diagnosed with ALS. He was just 53, which is far too young (not to state the obvious). Still, the actor left behind an impressive and varied body of work. Dane was best known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan on "Grey's Anatomy," but that was just one credit in a career that spanned decades. At one point, he even ventured into the world of superheroes as a member of the cast of a divisive "X-Men" movie.

The movie in question is 2006's "X-Men: The Last Stand," which is often ranked as one of the worst "X-Men movies" ever (along with X-Men Origins: Wolverine," generally speaking). Part of why it's divisive and frustrating is because the film has quite a few good elements, including some great actors in the right roles. That includes Dane, who co-starred as Multiple Man in the film (itself the direct sequel to 2000's "X-Men" and 2003's much-beloved "X2: X-Men United").

This particular "X-Men" movie picks up after a "mutant cure" is found. In the aftermath of this discovery, lines are drawn amongst the X-Men, with Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and his cohort on one side while Magneto (Ian McKellen) leads the Brotherhood of Mutants on the other. A clash for the future of humanity then ensues, with Dane's Multiple Man becoming one of Magneto's allies.

Unfortunately, even though Dane is very well suited to the role of Jamie Madrox, aka Multiple Man, his screen time is very limited in the movie. In a better world and in a better film, this character would have been given more room to shine.