What Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Morn Looks Like In Real Life

The character of Morn first appeared in the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" pilot episode, "Emissary." At first, he was just a silent barfly (he only ever spoke once), always seated at Quark's, drowning his troubles in ineffable alien spirits. He was primarily in the background, but started to become involved in the conversation pretty quickly. Soon, audiences not only learned his name, but that he had a lot of personality. Morn was said to be a chatterbox, a charming ladies man, and once sported a luxurious head of hair. In the 1998 episode "Who Mourns for Morn?", he was even said to have had a criminal past, as well as a secret stash of cash hidden somewhere on the station. Hilariously, Morn never spoken through any of this.

It's probably not a coincidence that "Morn" is an anagram of "Norm," invoking the barfly character played by George Wendt on the hit sitcom "Cheers." Morn ultimately appeared in 93 episodes of "Deep Space Nine," and a few other episodes besides.

Morn was played by artist Mark Allen Shepherd, his face completely covered by a mask. In Garfield and Judith Reeves-Stevens' book "The Making of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," it was stated that Morn was initially just a background alien nicknamed the Grinch because of his mask. Shepherd even noted in that book that he was cast as Morn, but was accidentally left off the call sheet on the first day of shooting. Luckily, he wandered to the set to see what was going on, and was put in the Morn makeup anyway.

Shepherd is a professional artist and hasn't had many acting credits, but to answer the question of what he actually looks like, he did appear more recognizably on camera once on "Deep Space Nine."