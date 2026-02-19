This Trippy Isaac Asimov Adaptation From The '80s Is A Fever Dream You Can Stream For Free
When it comes to bleak dystopian sci-fi, no one did it like the Soviets. Science fiction films from the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) are truly a unique bunch. Andrei Tarkovsky's 1979 "Stalker" is the most influential film in the entire genre, but it's not the only fascinating Soviet-era sci-fi project that's worth your time.
The 1987 Andrei Yermash film "The End of Eternity" was based on the 1955 novel of the same name by legendary sci-fi author Isaac Asimov, and while it's not quite as great as something like "Stalker," it is a truly trippy flick that gives audiences a taste of living under Soviet rule through the allegory of a fictional totalitarian regime. Brutalist architecture and sets that look like they'd be at home alongside those in Terry Gilliam's "Brazil" make for fascinating visuals, and Asimov's story about time paradoxes, temporal loops, and a regime out of time that controls all of Earth is truly mind-twisting stuff.
While there are better Asimov adaptations out there, "The End of Eternity" is shockingly well-made for its time and place, and it's a unique slice of Soviet cinema. Not only that, but it's streaming for free on the film's production company's official YouTube channel, making it a lot easier to check out than other obscure 1980s films from the Soviet Union.
The End of Eternity is a trippy, dystopian nightmare
"The End of Eternity" follows Technician Andrew Harlan (Oleg Vavilov), a member of a secret organization called "Eternity," which controls fate on Earth using temporal loops and following the will of supercomputers. After he's given access to forbidden technology and falls for a woman from another time, things go totally haywire, because an Eternal and a mortal cannot be together. This leads to — you guessed it — the potential end of "Eternity."
Fans of Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" series might find extra elements to love in the film, as Asimov hinted in his 1982 novel "Foundation's Edge" that the series takes place in a universe where Eternity had been destroyed by the Eternals within, leading to a universe with only humans and androids. The "Foundation" timeline takes a little bit of explaining already, but it's fun to imagine the connections between all of the science fiction master's works.
If you're a big science fiction fan or are just looking for a truly trippy (and free) way to spend an afternoon, you could definitely do worse than checking out "The End of Eternity." Just make sure to follow up with something a little less emotionally dire afterward, for your own sake.