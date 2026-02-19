This Trippy Isaac Asimov Adaptation From The '80s Is A Fever Dream You Can Stream For Free

When it comes to bleak dystopian sci-fi, no one did it like the Soviets. Science fiction films from the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) are truly a unique bunch. Andrei Tarkovsky's 1979 "Stalker" is the most influential film in the entire genre, but it's not the only fascinating Soviet-era sci-fi project that's worth your time.

The 1987 Andrei Yermash film "The End of Eternity" was based on the 1955 novel of the same name by legendary sci-fi author Isaac Asimov, and while it's not quite as great as something like "Stalker," it is a truly trippy flick that gives audiences a taste of living under Soviet rule through the allegory of a fictional totalitarian regime. Brutalist architecture and sets that look like they'd be at home alongside those in Terry Gilliam's "Brazil" make for fascinating visuals, and Asimov's story about time paradoxes, temporal loops, and a regime out of time that controls all of Earth is truly mind-twisting stuff.

While there are better Asimov adaptations out there, "The End of Eternity" is shockingly well-made for its time and place, and it's a unique slice of Soviet cinema. Not only that, but it's streaming for free on the film's production company's official YouTube channel, making it a lot easier to check out than other obscure 1980s films from the Soviet Union.