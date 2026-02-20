Psycho Killer Producer Roy Lee Says The Movie's Grossest Moment Was Almost Nastier [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Psycho Killer."

The new movie "Psycho Killer" is about a state trooper (Georgina Campbell) whose husband was murdered in front of her by a serial killer known as the "Satanic Slasher," and follows her single-minded quest to hunt him down. Largely content to deliver run-of-the-mill thrills, the film briefly surges to another level when the killer travels to a church that's important in the story's lore. He notices a lone priest inside, enters the confession booth, and after a quick back-and-forth with the man of the cloth, our villain jams what is effectively a giant, sharp metal straw through the booth's wooden separation panel, stabs it directly into the priest's neck, and starts guzzling his blood like someone who's just discovered an oasis in the desert.

It's surprising not just because of its ferocity, but because the film becomes more transgressive than it'd been until that point. I could imagine it making its way onto a list of disturbing movie scenes that went too far, but it turns out that moment could have been even more extreme.

I asked producer Roy Lee specifically about this scene, and here's what he revealed: