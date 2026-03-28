Star Trek: Lower Decks Made An Abandoned Vulcan Character Franchise Canon

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In the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" episode "Crisis Point," which we rank as one of the five best of the show, Ensign Boimler (Jack Quaid) has written a specialized holodeck program for himself wherein he'll be able to interact with holographic versions of his superior officers. Boimler aims to act more naturally and confidently in front of his commanders, hoping it will make him a better officer. Ensign Mariner (Tawny Newsome), however, sees Boimler's program and immediately wants to mess with it. She breaks into Boimler's program and almost instantly reprograms it into a "movie," wherein she'll interact with the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos in a more dramatic — and violent — fashion. It should be noted that Mariner's mother is the captain of the Cerritos, meaning she's about to enact some very unhealthy fantasies.

As the opening credits for Mariner's "movie" begin rolling, Boimler whines that he doesn't want to take part in whatever Mariner just invented. "I don't want to do a movie!" he wails. Mariner replies with, "That's okay. You were kind of a Xon, to be honest. You probably weren't going to make the final cut." Boimler is confused. "Who's Xon?," he asks. "Exactly," Mariner says.

Like many throwaway gags in "Lower Decks," the passing reference to Xon is a deep-cut piece of Trek trivia only the most devoted Trekkies might know. Xon, very briefly, is a character from the unmade "Star Trek" TV series "Star Trek: Phase II," a series that was put into production in the late 1970s, but never actually released. A lot of "Phase II" was repurposed to make "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" in 1979. The character of Xon was to be the show's central Vulcan character, played by actor David Gautreaux. "Lower Decks" just made him (kinda sorta) official.