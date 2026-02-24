How Grey's Anatomy Influenced The Creation Of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

The new series "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" is half college drama, half starship adventure. Part of the series takes place on the Starfleet Academy campus, located in San Francisco, circa the year 3195. The other half takes place on the U.S.S. Athena, a starship that regularly takes students off-campus to give them on-site space training. The Athena portions of the show are kind of a no-brainer for a "Star Trek" series; one must have some trekking. And, thanks to 60 years of "Star Trek" shows before it, the starship scenes will be familiar to all Trekkies. The Athena has a captain, a first officer, a chief engineer, and a bridge crew steering it into colossal negative space wedgies. The drama that springs from serving on a starship is well-worn and familiar.

The Earthbound Academy campus scenes, however, are going to be less familiar to Trekkies. Indeed, the makers of "Starfleet Academy," while developing the series, weren't really sure, at first, how they were going to write a sci-fi version of a college campus drama. Alex Kurtzman, the current head honcho of all things "Star Trek," recently spoke with Empire Magazine, and he seemed to want a TV series that contained a lot of action and danger.

Kurtzman did not create "Starfleet Academy" — that was Gaia Violo — but he is one of the showrunners alongside Noga Landau, and he expressed a need to regularly put the show's main characters in peril. He wasn't sure how to do that, however, until he remembered the premise of the medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." If the med students in "Grey's Anatomy" are regularly thrust into life-or-death situations as part of their academic training, then surely the cadets at Starfleet Academy could go through something similar.