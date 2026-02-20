Dan Aykroyd Met An Angry Isaac Asimov On The Set Of Ghostbusters

As the adage goes, never meet your heroes. In most cases, this conventional wisdom is often disproven, as most artists tend to be polite in person, if not genuinely great. The adage should perhaps instead be amended to something like "never meet your heroes if the timing is off and/or circumstances are bad." With this clarification, the adage feels much more accurate. Also important to remember is that it applies to just about everybody. Even if you're a, say, major motion picture star and burgeoning comedy legend with a deep respect for notable science-fiction authors, you may not wish to meet someone you admire within that literary field if your big-budget movie happens to be currently interfering with your hero's commute.

Funny enough, that's exactly the situation Dan Aykroyd found himself in while shooting the third act of "Ghostbusters" in the fall of 1983 on location in New York City. As anyone who's seen the 1984 hit knows, the end of the film involves the titular busters of ghosts, including Aykroyd's Ray Stantz, duking it out with Gozer the Gozerian (Slavitza Jovan) at the Central Park West apartment building of Dana Barrett (Sigourney Weaver), just a few short blocks away from Columbus Circle. Director Ivan Reitman, producer Joe Medjuck, and the rest of the "Ghostbusters" crew had arranged to shoot a big portion of the climactic sequence right on the streets where it was set.

This shut down of several major city streets unavoidably messed with traffic and generally screwed up the commute of New Yorkers who worked or lived in the area, including one Isaac Asimov. According to co-writer and co-star Harold Ramis, a chance meeting between Aykroyd and Central Park West resident Asimov near the set one day was unsurprisingly less than friendly.