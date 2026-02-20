Jason Statham And Guy Ritchie's Failed Spy Movie On Prime Video Deserves A Second Chance

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Three years after its original release, Jason Statham and director Guy Ritchie's spy movie has the chance to find a new audience. "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre" first hit theaters in 2023. Part spy movie, part action/comedy, this one didn't connect with audiences initially, going down as a big financial failure for Lionsgate and STX. But viewers are catching up with it now, thanks to Amazon.

Streaming now on Prime Video, "Operation Fortune" is currently sitting at #3 on the streamer's charts. This is a welcome surprise as it's a movie that feels like it deserved better initially. It was a reunion between Statham and Ritchie, who previously collaborated on "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" as well as "Snatch," which gave Brad Pitt his best comedic role ever. But that is neither here nor there. This movie gave Statham a chance to get out of his raw, action man comfort zone and do something a bit more fun.

The film centers on super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham), who must stop the sale of a deadly new weapon that is in the hands of billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). He reluctantly teams up with some of the world's best operatives to recruit Hollywood's biggest movie star, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), to help them on their globe-trotting mission to save the world. Aubrey Plaza ("Parks and Recreation"), Cary Elwes ("Saw"), and Bugzy Malone ("The Gentlemen") also star.

/Film's Chris Evangelista called Ritchie's "Operation Fortune" a "stylish, sunny spy flick" in his review. Critics were largely mixed on it, but audiences were a bit kinder. It currently holds an 82 audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, its initial release was a total disaster.