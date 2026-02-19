Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's In-Universe Comic Book Was Not Created Using AI

In the "Star Trek" franchise, artificial intelligence (AI) is often a good thing, as the series features several sentient artificial beings ranging from the android Data (Brent Spiner) to the holographic Doctor (Robert Picardo). Super-smart computers run the systems onboard most Starfleet ships, and there's even a Digital Dean of Students voiced by Stephen Colbert on "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy." While these kinds of artificial intelligence have been embraced by both Starfleet and fans of the franchise, a different kind of AI is much less welcome.

Generative AI has become a growing concern for creatives of all kinds, as large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT and Midjourney are being used to "create" artwork, short films, and more, algorithmically drawing from huge resource libraries. Unfortunately, these digital libraries are often full of stolen material from human creators, raising serious ethical questions about replacing human artists with AI. That's why fans of "Starfleet Academy" were up in arms when they believed that a comic book depicted in episode 6 of the new series was created using this controversial technology.

The good news is that the folks at TrekMovie.com did some digging and discovered that the comic book was not created with AI at all, but was designed and drawn by the show's in-house art department. That's a huge relief, but the situation highlights just how strong the negative reaction to generative AI can be, even in a franchise where other kinds of AI are heartily embraced.