Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Finally Peels Back The Layers On Two Major Characters
This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" season 1, episode 7 – "Ko'Zeine."
"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" has taken its time expanding some of its main characters' stories, but "Ko'Zeine" fixes the situation with a nice double whammy. A character-driven episode that focuses on Darem Reymi (George Hawkins) and Genesis Lythe (Bella Shepard), it finally expands these hitherto slightly underdeveloped characters into three-dimensional figures with fleshed-out backstories and motivations.
The episode begins a month after the disastrous events of the USS Miyazaki and the first major death of "Starfleet Academy." The cadets are heading out to celebrate All Worlds Day when Darem is unceremoniously hijacked to the idyllic moon of his native Khionian realm. Jay-Den Kraag (Karim Diané) follows to rescue his friend, only to find out that Darem is simply set to marry his royal fiancé Kaira (Jaelynn Thora Brooks) earlier than planned after Kaira's mother (Kelly Fanson) had a minor health scare. To his horror, the Klingon is promptly appointed as Darem's Ko'Zeine — the local version of a best man.
Meanwhile, Caleb Mir's (Sandro Rosta) alone time at the Academy is promptly spoiled by Genesis, who has stealthily beamed back. Her initial reasoning is that her Admiral father has agreed on a dull mission and she prefers to catch up on her studies. Eventually, she turns out to have a far more personal mission to get rid of the recommendation letters she's secretly doctored. Until this episode, Darem has generally played the role of an entitled jackass, while Genesis has been the smirking star student type who's only her studies and a few bureaucratic hoops removed from starship command. Their respective storylines here highlight the insecurities that secretly drive both characters, elevating them while retaining their core characteristics.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is playing the character-driven episode game right
Pairing the usually obnoxious Darem with the reserved Jay-Den is an excellent narrative choice considering their contentious history. Likewise, the rebellious Caleb is a good scene partner for the ambitious Genesis, and the two bond so well through their mutual snarking and underlying kindness that for a minute or two, the viewer can't help but wonder whether the show is setting up another romantic side plt.
However, it's not the character chemistries that make these scenes shine — it's the stories the show tells with them. The revelation that Darem has grown to genuinely love Starfleet and is only proceeding with the marriage plans out of duty is delivered well. It's fun to learn that he used to be nothing like his boisterous Academy persona when he left home, and has lied to Kaira about his true ambitions out of misguided responsibility. Seeing how deftly Jay-Den navigates his friend's emotional minefield and convinces Kaira to let Darem live his new dreams is pacifist "Star Trek" problem solving at its finest. Elsewhere, the revelation that Genesis is secretly so insecure that she's altered her letters of recommendation to cover the imposter syndrome plastered all over them absolutely tracks with her peculiar combination of ultimate preppiness and "sarcastic best friend" vibe: She's been balancing her real personality with a deep-set fear of being seen as a nepo baby.
"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" punches way above its weight class because it knows to pair highlighted characters with ideal supporting players. Twice now, Nahla Ake has played off Paul Giamatti's motivated "Starfleet Academy" villain Nus Braka to an amazing effect, while Caleb and Tarima have consistently elevated each others' stories. "Ko'Zeine" once again does this well.
"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" is streaming on Paramount+.