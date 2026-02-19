Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Finally Peels Back The Layers On Two Major Characters

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" season 1, episode 7 – "Ko'Zeine."

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" has taken its time expanding some of its main characters' stories, but "Ko'Zeine" fixes the situation with a nice double whammy. A character-driven episode that focuses on Darem Reymi (George Hawkins) and Genesis Lythe (Bella Shepard), it finally expands these hitherto slightly underdeveloped characters into three-dimensional figures with fleshed-out backstories and motivations.

The episode begins a month after the disastrous events of the USS Miyazaki and the first major death of "Starfleet Academy." The cadets are heading out to celebrate All Worlds Day when Darem is unceremoniously hijacked to the idyllic moon of his native Khionian realm. Jay-Den Kraag (Karim Diané) follows to rescue his friend, only to find out that Darem is simply set to marry his royal fiancé Kaira (Jaelynn Thora Brooks) earlier than planned after Kaira's mother (Kelly Fanson) had a minor health scare. To his horror, the Klingon is promptly appointed as Darem's Ko'Zeine — the local version of a best man.

Meanwhile, Caleb Mir's (Sandro Rosta) alone time at the Academy is promptly spoiled by Genesis, who has stealthily beamed back. Her initial reasoning is that her Admiral father has agreed on a dull mission and she prefers to catch up on her studies. Eventually, she turns out to have a far more personal mission to get rid of the recommendation letters she's secretly doctored. Until this episode, Darem has generally played the role of an entitled jackass, while Genesis has been the smirking star student type who's only her studies and a few bureaucratic hoops removed from starship command. Their respective storylines here highlight the insecurities that secretly drive both characters, elevating them while retaining their core characteristics.