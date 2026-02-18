New Netflix Doc Tells The Truth About America's Next Top Model — And It's Rough

This article contains discussions of disordered eating, mental health, and sexual assault.

If you're a person of a certain age, I'm willing to bet that you have some passing familiarity with "America's Next Top Model," the reality competition show hosted by actress and supermodel Tyra Banks. Now, a three-episode Netflix docuseries, "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model," is showing the ugly truth of this televised quest for beauty and perfection. Much like the streamer's "Biggest Loser" doc, a lot of it is hard to watch, especially when it comes to Banks.

In May 2003, the first "cycle" — the word this series uses instead of "season" — of "America's Next Top Model" officially premiered on UPN. The premise of the show is relatively simple: extraordinarily beautiful women are assembled like the Avengers to stand before a judgmental Banks — as well as a judging panel that included Jay Manuel, Miss J. Alexander, photographer Nigel Barker, and former models like Janice Dickinson and even Twiggy — and determine which one of them will become America's Next Top Model. The breathy, dramatic way Banks delivers the show's title during every judging ceremony is the stuff of legend, and by that I mean people make fun of it a lot.

I didn't start watching "ANTM" as soon as it premiered in 2003, but I definitely remember laughing about its sheer ridiculousness with my friends in high school and even college, throwing around Banks-isms like "smize" (smile with your eyes) and imitating the deranged, impromptu rage monologue that Banks bellows at contestant Tiffany Richardson in cycle 4. (More on that soon). Even back then, it was easy to see some of the show's worst missteps for what they were, but incredibly, "Reality Check" reveals even darker truths from this series' heyday.