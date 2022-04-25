Tyra Banks Joins Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead Remake

The new version of "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" will be directed by Bille Woodruff ("Yellowjackets"). The script comes to us from "WandaVision" writer Chuck Hayward. Producing the film are Justin Nappi and Juliet Berman from Treehouse Pictures, with Oren Segal. Executive producing are Juliana Maio and Tova Laiter. The 1991 film's executive producer Michael Phillips will do the same job for the remake.

There was a different remake planned back in 2010 with producer Mark Gordon, though it didn't end up happening. The original film only made just over $25 million worldwide, but it's gained fans over the years.

Tyra Banks is known for her work as a model and a host, creating and hosting "America's Next Top Model," hosting "The Tyra Banks Show" and now "Dancing With the Stars." She's appeared on other series like "Glee" and "Gossip Girl." It will be interesting to see how the story has to be adapted now that we have cell phones and home cameras. What if mom calls the babysitter? What if she can clearly see that the babysitter isn't in the house? Are we going to get a "Weekend at Bernie's" situation? Is one of the kids good at deepfake videos? Will there be an investigation into some kids leaving a body at a funeral home? Are there no cameras outside that place? The mind reels.

There is no release date for the film yet, but we'll keep you updated.