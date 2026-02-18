Ethan Hawke's 2025 Drama With A 91% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Must-Watch On Netflix

Playing a real person on screen in a way that doesn't feel like a shallow imitation is tough. (Speaking of which: Best of luck to the "Beatles — A Four Film Cinematic Event" cast at dodging those inevitable comparisons to the caricature versions of the Fab Four in "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.") But portraying a real person who's constantly putting on a performance of their own is harder still. It's to his credit, then, that Ethan Hawke does this without breaking a sweat in "Blue Moon," the actor's latest team-up with director Richard Linklater and a deservedly applauded 2025 true story drama that will hopefully gain more eyes now that it's streaming on Netflix. (The film's 91% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes should only help its cause.)

Written by Robert Kaplow (who, along with Hawke, has gotten an Oscar nod for his efforts on the picture), "Blue Moon" centers on Lorenz Hart (Hawke), the legendary U.S. lyricist whose many great works include the titular tune (a song I'll personally always associate with the warbling mice from the film "Babe" — sorry, Mr. Hart, but none of us get to truly choose our legacy). Like many Linklater features, his and Hawke's "Before" movie trilogy included, the story here takes place in a limited window of time and largely consists of people chatting. Their main topic of discussion? The spiffy new stage musical that was written by Hart's former creative partner of 20 years, Richard Rodgers (Andrew Scott), and has only just opened the same night that most of the movie is set in 1943 ... a show by the name of "Oklahoma!"

Yes, as you've no doubt put together, we're talking about the same Rodgers of Rodgers & Hammerstein fame. Is it any wonder Hart's a mess?