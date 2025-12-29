This Hit M. Night Shyamalan Kids Movie Has A Shockingly Low Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score

M. Night Shyamalan made his directorial debut in 1992 with the semi-autobiographical "Playing with Anger," a film that — despite the director's eventual fame and success — remains obscure. He made it by borrowing money from his family and his friends, so it was a very personal affair. Shyamalan asked his parents to serve as associate producers on his next film, "Wide Awake," which ended up getting a sweet distribution deal from Miramax Films. In 1999, Shyamalan wrote and directed "The Sixth Sense," a $40 million film that earned an unexpected $672 million at the box office. It was also animated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay.

And that was only part of Shyamalan's 1999 success story. He had also managed to land a few high-profile writing gigs for major Hollywood studios; he did a brush-up on the teen comedy "She's All That," and, more pertinently for this article, co-wrote the screenplay for Rob Minkoff's "Stuart Little," a family film inspired by the celebrated E.B. White novel.

White's 1945 novel "Stuart Little" was about a small, inches-high human boy named Stuart who just happened to nearly exactly resemble a mouse. In the book, Stuart is born to a human family, and displays extraordinary intelligence, being as smart as a teenager by the age of seven. Because he is so small, he can help with chores around the house, although he runs afoul of the family cat. In the film, Stuart (voiced by Michael J. Fox) is adopted by a human family (Geena Davis, Hugh Laurie, Jonathan Lipnicki).

The film was a hit, making over $300 million on a $133 million budget, but it was slammed by audiences online. On Rotten Tomatoes, audiences only gave it a 41% approval rating.