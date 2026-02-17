How To Watch No Other Choice At Home
2025 was a bit of a meat grinder for most people, and few films encapsulated the uniquely chaotic misery of being unemployed and trying to change that like Park Chan-wook's phenomenal "No Other Choice." Based on the novel "The Ax" by Donald Westlake, "No Other Choice" is the bleak tragicomedy that 2025 deserved, and now audiences can check it out at home.
"No Other Choice" stars Lee Byung-hun as Yoo Man-su, a paper industry expert who gets laid off and is so desperate to find a new job that he formulates a plan to take out the competition — permanently. While that's a pretty dark concept, "No Other Choice" is also one of the funniest movies of 2025, making for a chaotic and cathartic cinematic experience that demands to be seen. Thankfully, this pitch-black comedic thriller is available to rent or own on all major digital platforms as of February 17, 2026.
Fans looking to own "No Other Choice" on physical media will have to wait a little while longer, as NEON shared that a Deluxe 4K UHD and Blu-ray release is planned for Q3 of 2026.
No Other Choice is an audacious visual feast that deserves to be seen
Park Chan-wook has done some pretty inventive things in his career, but the sheer number of distinctive choices in cinematography in "No Other Choice" is astounding. Not only does this funny and deeply relatable Korean thriller feature a great script, impeccable performances, and exceptional editing, but there are some formalistic filmmaking choices that feel almost completely brand new. Seriously, "No Other Choice" has to be seen to fully be understood and appreciated, and even if the Academy didn't deem it worthy of any Oscar nominations, it's going to be revered as a stone-cold classic in the future.
Critically lauded for its ability to accurately capture our depressing contemporary zeitgeist while still being wildly entertaining, "No Other Choice" did well for itself at the box office, grossing nearly $10 million in the United States. "No Other Choice" is absurdist, gorgeous, and extremely sharp, and now available to watch at home, where you can laugh uncomfortably in the comfort of your pajamas.
"No Other Choice" is available to rent for $14.99 and purchase for $19.99 wherever digital videos are sold.