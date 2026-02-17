How To Watch No Other Choice At Home

2025 was a bit of a meat grinder for most people, and few films encapsulated the uniquely chaotic misery of being unemployed and trying to change that like Park Chan-wook's phenomenal "No Other Choice." Based on the novel "The Ax" by Donald Westlake, "No Other Choice" is the bleak tragicomedy that 2025 deserved, and now audiences can check it out at home.

"No Other Choice" stars Lee Byung-hun as Yoo Man-su, a paper industry expert who gets laid off and is so desperate to find a new job that he formulates a plan to take out the competition — permanently. While that's a pretty dark concept, "No Other Choice" is also one of the funniest movies of 2025, making for a chaotic and cathartic cinematic experience that demands to be seen. Thankfully, this pitch-black comedic thriller is available to rent or own on all major digital platforms as of February 17, 2026.

Fans looking to own "No Other Choice" on physical media will have to wait a little while longer, as NEON shared that a Deluxe 4K UHD and Blu-ray release is planned for Q3 of 2026.