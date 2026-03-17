The Charles Bronson Thriller Roger Ebert Called A 'Scummy Little Sewer Of A Movie'

In 1983, Charles Bronson starred in "10 to Midnight," a little-known crime thriller in which he played a detective on the tail of a serial killer. The film didn't make any money and was met with disappointing reviews. According to Roger Ebert, however, the film was "utter B.S." and one of the worst movies ever made, to the extent it wasn't even deserving of a star rating.

Roger Ebert hated a lot of movies, but many irked him in a way that actually led to some of his best writing. When Ebert got fired up we were treated to his most scintillating prose, like when he described infamous John Travolta flop "Battlefield: Earth" as "like taking a bus trip with someone who has needed a bath for a long time. It's not merely bad; it's unpleasant in a hostile way." But even "Battlefield: Earth" got half a star, which is more than can be said for the 50-odd films upon which Ebert bestowed an abject "thumbs down."

One film that does belong to that tragic list is "10 to Midnight." Ebert actually quite liked "Death Wish," for which Bronson was best-known at the time. The critic gave the film three stars and though he called it a "quasifascist advertisement for urban vigilantes" he was ultimately seduced by what he described as "a slick and exciting action movie." A decade or so later, however, Ebert had turned on Bronson and he didn't hold back.